Emerson (EMR) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Emerson Electric Co. EMR is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) results on Feb 8, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. EMR has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 8.1%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for Emerson’s fiscal first quarter.

Emerson Electric Co. Price and EPS Surprise

Emerson Electric Co. price-eps-surprise | Emerson Electric Co. Quote

Factors to Note

Emerson’s fiscal first-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from strong demand for its technology, software and solutions. Strength in end markets like energy, renewable, life sciences and metals and mining as well as robust backlog level, is likely to have aided its performance.



The AspenTech segment is expected to have benefited from robust demand in the energy, transportation and chemical end markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AspenTech revenues in the fiscal first quarter indicates an approximate 4% increase from the previous reported quarter’s figure.



Focus on operational efficiency and cost-control measures is likely to have supported EMR’s margin performance in the to-be-reported quarter. We expect the company’s gross margin to improve 30 basis points year over year.



The July 2022 acquisition of Fluxa, which has enabled Emerson to leverage the former’s PKM software, its DeltaV control system and life sciences automation software to offer customers an enhanced line of solutions, is expected to have contributed to top-line growth in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.



However, supply chain, logistics and labor constraints are likely to have impacted Emerson’s fiscal first-quarter performance. Raw material cost inflation might have dented the company’s bottom line. Restructuring expenses are also likely to have impacted the bottom line.



Given Emerson’s substantial international operations, foreign-currency woes are likely to have hurt the top line.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Emerson this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: Emerson has an Earnings ESP of +0.57%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Emerson currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings

Emerson reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share, outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39. The bottom line improved in double digits year over year owing to continued automation demand and a robust backlog level. Net sales of $5,360 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,355 million and increased 8% year over year.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies within the broader Industrial Products sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in this reporting cycle.



ABB Ltd ABB has an Earnings ESP of +14.65% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABB’s fourth-quarter earnings has been revised upward by 5.4% in the past 60 days. However, the company has a lackluster earnings surprise history, having missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters.



Berry Global BERY has an Earnings ESP of +0.03% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) earnings on Feb 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Berry Global’s fiscal first-quarter earnings has been revised downward by 2.3% in the past 60 days. However, the company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.1%, on average.



Allegion plc ALLE has an Earnings ESP of +4.19% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is set to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 22.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Allegion’s fourth-quarter earnings has been revised downward by 2.8% in the past 60 days. However, the company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

