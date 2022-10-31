Emerson (EMR) Q4 Earnings Beat, Soar Y/Y on Higher Revenues

Emerson Electric Co. EMR reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2022) adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share, which outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39. This compares with our estimate of $1.38. The bottom line improved by double digits in the reported quarter. Results benefited from continued automation demand and a robust backlog level.



Emerson’s net sales of $5,360 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,355 million. This compares with our estimate of $5,351.6 million. The top line increased 8% year over year. Underlying sales were up 12%.

Segmental Details

Automation Solutions’ net sales came in at $3,307 million, increasing 7% year over year. This compares with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,338 million. Our estimate for the quarter was $3,351.7 million. Underlying sales of the segment increased 13%.

Commercial & Residential Solutions generated net sales of $1,803 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, up 2% year over year. This compares with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,890 million. Our estimate for the quarter was $1,899.8 million. Underlying sales were up 10%. AspenTech generated net sales of $251 million in the quarter. This compares with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $195 million. Our estimate for the quarter was $133.2 million.

Margin Details

In the quarter under review, Emerson's cost of sales increased 3.1% year over year to $3,043 million. The pretax margin in the quarter was 16.9% compared with 16.7% in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITA margin came in at 23.3% compared with 20.7% in the year-ago quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 7.8% to $1,136 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, Emerson had cash and cash equivalents of $1,804 million compared with $2,354 million in the year-ago quarter. Long-term debt was $8,259 million compared with $ 5,793 million in the year-ago period. In 2022, the company repaid debts of $522 million.



In fiscal 2022, the company generated net cash of $2,922 million from operating activities, reflecting a decrease of 18.3% from the year-ago period. Capital expenditure was $531 million, down from $581 million in the year-ago period.



In fiscal 2022, the company paid out dividends of $1,223 million and repurchased shares worth $500 million.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

Emerson will report financial results for Climate Technologies, InSinkErator and Therm O Disc as discontinued operations beginning in 2023, following the announcement of its Climate Technologies divestiture. The company expects earnings from discontinued operations for 2023 to be $10-$11 billion or $17-$19 per share, including the net gains on 2023 divestitures.



Emerson anticipates net sales growth of 7-9% year over year in fiscal 2023. Underlying sales are expected to rise 6.5-8.5% in the year.



EMR anticipates earnings per share of $3.51-$3.66 for fiscal 2022. Adjusted earnings per share are estimated to be $4.00–$4.15 per share. Free cash flow conversion is predicted to be approximately 100%. EMR expects to pay a dividend of approximately $1.2 billion and to buy back shares worth approximately $2 billion in fiscal 2023.



For the fiscal first quarter of 2023, Emerson anticipates net sales growth of 6-8% and Underlying Sales Growth of 6-8%, year over year. Adjusted EPS is anticipated to be 85-89 cents per share.

