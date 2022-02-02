Emerson (EMR) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Emerson Electric Co. EMR has reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Dec 31, 2021) results, with earnings and sales surpassing estimates by 6.1% and 0.1%, respectively.



The company’s adjusted earnings came in at $1.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line improved 13%.

Inside the Headlines

Emerson’s net sales were $4,473 million in the quarter, reflecting an increase of 8% from the year-ago quarter. Underlying sales were up 8%. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,470 million.



The company reports net sales under two segments — Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions. Fiscal first-quarter segmental results are briefly discussed below:



Automation Solutions’ net sales were $2,805 million, increasing 4.2% year over year. Underlying sales of the segment increased 5%. Commercial & Residential Solutions generated net sales of $1,671 million in the fiscal first quarter, up 13.2% year over year. Underlying sales were up 13%. Under the segment, Climate Technologies’ sales increased 12.8% to $1,163 million and that from Tools & Home Products jumped 14.2% to $508 million.

Margin Details

In the quarter under review, Emerson's cost of sales increased 8.7% year over year to $2,651 million. It represented 59.3% of net sales compared with 58.6% in the year-ago quarter. Pretax margin in the quarter was 26.3%, up 1,280 basis points (bps). Adjusted EBITA margin came in at 19.6%, up 140 bps. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 1.3% to $1,011 million. As a percentage of sales, SG&A expenses were 22.6% compared with 24% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting first-quarter fiscal 2022, Emerson had cash and cash equivalents of $4,726 million, up from $2,354 million in the previous quarter. Long-term debt balance increased 50.6% sequentially to $8,722 million. During the first three months of fiscal 2022, the company repaid debts of $501 million.



In the first three months of fiscal 2022, it generated net cash of $523 million from operating activities, reflecting a decrease of 35.3% from the year-ago period. Capital expenditure was $116 million, down from $122 million.



During the first three months of fiscal 2022, the company paid out dividends amounting to $307 million and repurchased shares worth $253 million.

Outlook

For fiscal 2022 (ending September 2022), it anticipates net sales growth of 6-8%, higher than 5-7% increase predicted earlier. Underlying sales are expected to grow in the range of 7-9%, compared with 6-8% growth projected earlier.



For fiscal 2022, adjusted earnings per share are predicted to lie in the range of $4.90-$5.05 compared with $4.82-$4.97 estimated previously.



For the fiscal year, Emerson expects Automation Solutions’ net sales to grow in the range of 5-7% while Commercial & Residential Solutions’ net sales are projected to increase 8-10%.



The company anticipates generating operating cash flow of $3.8 billion, with free cash flow of $3.1 billion. It expects to repurchase $250-$500 million worth of shares and pay dividends totaling $1.2 billion in fiscal 2022.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2022 (ending March 2022), it anticipates net sales growth of 4-6%. Underlying sales are expected to grow in the range of 6-8%.



For the fiscal second quarter, adjusted earnings per share are expected to lie in the range of $1.15-$1.20.

