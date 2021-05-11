Emerson (EMR) Gains From End-Market Strength, Risks Persist

On May 10, we issued an updated research report on Emerson Electric Co. EMR.



In the past three months, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has returned 11.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 3.2%.

Existing Business Scenario

Emerson has been benefiting from strength across its medical, life science, semiconductor, food and beverage, cold chain and residential end markets. Also, recovery in automation end markets, along with robust backlog level at its Automation Solutions segment, is likely to support its performance. For fiscal 2021 (ending Sep 30, 2021), the company expects net sales growth of 6-9% on a year-over-year basis.



Also, the company’s acquired business of Intelligent Platforms (acquired from General Electric Company in February 2019) has expanded its opportunities across process and discrete industries as well as hybrid markets like metals and mining, food and beverage, life sciences, and packaging. Moreover, the American Governor buyout (closed in April 2020) has been strengthening its offerings for its power customers. In addition, its acquisition of 7AC Technologies (November 2020) will enable Emerson to boost its offerings within heating, ventilation and air conditioning space.



Further, strong cash flow position adds to the company’s strength. In fiscal 2020 (ended Sep 30, 2020) and the first half of fiscal 2021, Emerson generated net cash of $3,083 million and $1,615 million from operating activities, respectively, marking growth of 2.6% and 59.6% from their respective year-ago figures. For fiscal 2021 it anticipates operating cash flow of $3.3 billion and free cash flow of $2.7 billion.



However, it has been dealing with rising costs and expenses. In the second-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Mar 31, 2021), its cost of sales and selling, general & administrative costs jumped 6.5% and 7.2%, respectively. Further, the company’s high debt level is a major concern. For instance, it had a long-term debt of $5,823 million exiting the fiscal second quarter, up 47% on a year-over-year basis.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are A. O. Smith Corporation AOS, Eaton Corporation, plc ETN and AZZ Inc. AZZ, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



A. O. Smith delivered a positive earnings surprise of 14.84%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Eaton delivered a positive earnings surprise of 16.78%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



AZZ delivered an earnings surprise of 5.08% in the last reported quarter.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Emerson Electric Co. (EMR): Free Stock Analysis Report



A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS): Free Stock Analysis Report



AZZ Inc. (AZZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.