Emerson (EMR), CRT Collaborate to Boost Hydrogen Deployment

Emerson Electric Co. EMR recently partnered with Cavendish Renewable Technology (“CRT”), an Australia Based startup company that specializes in hydrogen technologies. The deal between the two companies is aimed at advancing the deployment of CRT’s innovative hydrogen production solutions by leveraging Emerson’s automation and software portfolio.



Hydrogen is rapidly emerging as the most promising option as the world continues to advance toward sustainable energy targets. Hydrogen technologies have caught the attention of researchers, industries and governments globally due to their potential in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



Per the deal, EMR will leverage its expertise in automation, together with its portfolio of software, instrumentation, control systems, valves and safety solutions to aid CRT’s hydrogen electrolysers and ammonia processing tools. EMR’s automation technology will also enhance safety and reliability by digitalizing CRT’s operations while speeding up the deployment of hydrogen-based products and solutions.

The EMR-CRT collaboration is expected to boost the global deployment of hydrogen technologies to meet the overall energy needs while reducing the carbon footprint.

