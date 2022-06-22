Emerson (EMR) Clinches Automation Software Deal From Fintoil

Emerson Electric Co. EMR recently secured a contract from Fintoil to provide automation software and technologies services. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed by the parties involved.



The company’s share price increased 2% yesterday, closing the trading session at $80.22.

Inside the Headlines

Per the deal, Emerson, in collaboration with Neste Engineering Solutions, will be responsible for providing and implementing its DeltaV safety instrumented system, DeltaV distributed control system and DeltaV Live operator interface software services at Fintoil’s biorefinery situated in the port of Hamina-Kotka, Finland. The facility, which is under construction, will be engaged in refining crude tall oil (CTO) to generate feedstock for second-generation renewable diesel and other products for the pharmaceutical and chemical industries.



Emerson’s state-of-the-art asset management software and automation technologies will help Fintoil in boosting equipment reliability and performance at the site, thus improving the plant availability throughput. This will likely enable Fintoil to enhance the plant’s operational performance and safety and reduce operational cost.



It is worth noting that the plant will likely become operational in 2022 and can produce an output of 200,000 tons every year. This will reduce CO2 emissions by 400,000 tons, which equals about 1% of total emissions in Finland annually.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Earnings Estimate Trend

Emerson, with a $47.7-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). EMR is expected to benefit from strength across its end markets and robust backlog level in the quarters ahead. However, woes related to supply chain, labor and logistics might weigh on it in the near term.



Shares of Emerson have decreased 17.6% compared with the 21.5% decline of its industry in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2022 (ending September 2022) earnings has increased 1.6% to $5.06 in the past 60 days. However, earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 (ending September 2023) have moved 0.9% south to $5.42 during the same period.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies from the industrial products sector are discussed below:



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). AIT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.4%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here



AIT’s earnings estimates have increased 5.9% for fiscal 2022 (ending June 2022) in the past 60 days. The stock has dropped 8.4% in the past three months.



RBC Bearings Incorporated ROLL presently has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). ROLL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.4%, on average.



ROLL’s earnings estimates have increased 9.7% for fiscal 2023 (ending March 2022) in the past 60 days. Its shares have declined 11.6% in the past three months.



Ferguson plc FERG is presently Zacks #2 Ranked. FERG’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 13.7%, on average.



In the past 60 days, the stock’s earnings estimates have increased 4.7% for fiscal 2022 (ending July 2022). The same has declined 25.6% in the past three months.

