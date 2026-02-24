Emerson Electric (XTRA:EMR) Price Target Increased by 10.44% to 144.33

The average one-year price target for Emerson Electric (XTRA:EMR) has been revised to 144,33 € / share. This is an increase of 10.44% from the prior estimate of 130,69 € dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 106,84 € to a high of 169,72 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.97% from the latest reported closing price of 125,54 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,826 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emerson Electric. This is an decrease of 179 owner(s) or 5.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMR is 0.31%, an increase of 6.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 513,790K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,283K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,362K shares , representing a decrease of 10.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 89.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,090K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,813K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 10.18% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 17,640K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,688K shares , representing an increase of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 9.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,966K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,668K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 10.09% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,972K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,935K shares , representing a decrease of 7.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 86.64% over the last quarter.

