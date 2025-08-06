Emerson Electric Trims FY25 Sales Growth Outlook, But Boosts Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, technology and software company Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) provided financial guidance for the fourth quarter, in line with analysts' expectations. The company also raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while trimming net sales growth forecast.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.13 to $1.17 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.58 to $1.62 per share on net sales growth of 5.5 to 6.5 percent, with underlying sales growth of 5 to 6 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.61 per share on revenue growth of 6.06 percent to $4.90 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings of about $4.08 per share and adjusted earnings of about $6.00 per share on net sales and underlying sales growth of about 3.5 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $4.05 to $4.20 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.90 to $6.05 per share on net sales and underlying sales growth of about 4.0 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $5.99 per share on revenue growth of 3.55 percent to $18.11 billion for the year.

The company said 2025 outlook assumes returning about $2.3 billion to shareholders through $1.1 billion of share repurchases and about $1.2B of dividends, unchanged from the prior guidance.

Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5275 per share of common stock, payable September 10, 2025 to stockholders of record on August 15, 2025.

