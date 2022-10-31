US Markets
EMR

Emerson Electric to sell majority stake in climate tech unit to Blackstone

Contributor
Nathan Gomes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Emerson Electric Co said on Monday it would sell a majority stake in its climate technologies business to buyout giant Blackstone Inc in deal that values the unit at $14 billion, as it looks to streamline operations and intensify its focus in automation.

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co EMR.N said on Monday it would sell a majority stake in its climate technologies business to buyout giant Blackstone Inc BX.N in deal that values the unit at $14 billion, as it looks to streamline operations and intensify its focus in automation.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EMRBX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular