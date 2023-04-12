Emerson Electric to buy NI Corp for $8.2 billion

Adds details

April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial and software firm Emerson Electric Co EMR.N on Wednesday said it would buy measurement equipment maker NI Corp NATI.O for $60 per share in cash, giving the deal an equity value of $8.2 billion.

The deal represents a premium of 14.11% to National's last close on Tuesday.

Texas-based NI, formerly known as National Instruments, specializes in making automated testing and measurement tools to aid in research and validation of new technologies.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Emerson was in advanced talks to acquire NI, which serves the semiconductor, transportation, aerospace and defense industries.

Last month, NI decided that Fortive Corp FTV.N and Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS.N have the potential to top Emerson's prior $7 billion bid, Reuters had reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

