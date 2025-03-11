News & Insights

Is Emerson Electric Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

March 11, 2025 — 12:07 am EDT

With a market cap of $66.9 billion, Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is a global technology and engineering company specializing in innovative solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential markets. The company is organized into seven segments: Final Control, Measurement & Analytical, Discrete Automation, Safety & Productivity, Control Systems & Software, Test & Measurement, and AspenTech.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Emerson Electric fits this criterion perfectly. Emerson’s advanced technologies include intelligent instrumentation, asset optimization software, automated test systems, and cybersecurity solutions.

Despite a 17.1% decline from its 52-week high of $134.85, shares of the Saint Louis, Missouri-based company have declined 13.4% over the past three months, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) nearly 7% drop over the same time frame. 

In the longer term, EMR stock is down 9.8% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX’s 4.5% decline. Moreover, shares of Emerson Electric have risen 1.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 9.6% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

Yet, EMR has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late September last year. But, the stock has fallen below its 50-day moving average since January.

Despite Emerson Electric reporting a stronger-than-expected Q1 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.38, shares fell 2.3% on Feb. 5. The company’s revenue of $4.2 billion missed analyst expectations, raising worries about demand softness, particularly as Discrete Automation sales declined by 5%. While profit margins improved significantly, with EBITA rising to 28%, investors were cautious about Emerson’s uneven regional performance, as Europe saw a 2% sales decline despite growth in the Americas and Asia.

In addition, EMR has underperformed compared to its rival, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH), which has gained 12.9% over the past 52 weeks and a decline of 4.6% on a YTD basis.

Despite EMR’s weak performance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 23 analysts covering the stock, and as of writing, EMR is trading below the mean price target of $143

