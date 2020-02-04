Emerson Electric Raises FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) raised its financial outlook for fiscal year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, Emerson Electric now forecasts adjusted earnings of $3.55 to $3.80 per share, up from the prior range of $3.48 to $3.72 per share.

This increase reflects the favorable impact of expected savings from the restructuring actions. The outlook excludes approximately $215 million of planned restructuring actions and $13 million of related costs for the year.

The company now forecasts full-year net sales change between a decline of 2 percent and growth of 2 percent, compared to the prior outlook for net sales change between a decline of 3 percent and a growth of 1 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.63 per share on net sales growth of 0.4 percent to $18.45 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

