Emerson Electric Q3 Income Rises; Ups Full-year Profit Outlook Above View - Update

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $9.35 billion, or $16.28 per share. This compares with $921 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.8% to $3.95 billion from $3.47 billion last year.

Outlook:

The company raised its annual earnings guidance to $4.40 - $4.45 a share excluding items, from its earlier view of $4.15 - $4.25

Analysts on average expect it to report earnings of $4.21 for the full year.

Emerson Electric Co. Q3 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $9.35 Bln. vs. $921 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $16.28 vs. $1.54 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.95 Bln vs. $3.47 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.40 - $4.45

