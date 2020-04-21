Emerson Electric Q2 Earnings Top Estimates; Cuts FY20 View Due To COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter net earnings dropped 1 percent to $517 million from last year's $520 million. Earnings per share remained flat at $0.84.

Adjusted earnings per share, which excludes restructuring and related costs, was $0.89.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.74 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter fell 9 percent to $4.16 billion from $4.57 billion a year ago. Underlying sales were down 7 percent as demand declined significantly in March due to the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Growth was below management expectations in both business segments due to the unforeseen and rapid deterioration of demand in March.

Looking ahead, the company updated fiscal 2020 sales and earnings per share guidance due to COVID-19 pandemic and much weaker demand environment.

The company now expects full-year reported earnings per share of $2.62 to $2.82, and adjusted earnings per share of $3.00 to $3.20, while previous guidance was $3.55 to $3.80.

Analysts expect earnings of $2.44 per share for the year.

The company now projects full-year net sales to decline 9 percent to 11 percent and underlying sales to drop 7 percent to 9 percent.

Previously, the company expected net sales to change between a decline of 2 percent and growth of 2 percent.

Total restructuring actions for the year are now expected to be approximately $280 million, an increase of approximately $65 million compared to the previous plan. Share repurchases, now complete for the year, will be approximately $950 million, compared to the previous guidance of $1.5 billion.

