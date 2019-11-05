US Markets

Emerson Electric names Mark Blinn to its board

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published

Emerson Electric Co said on Tuesday it named Mark Blinn, former chief executive officer of industrial pumps and valves supplier Flowserve Corp, to its board of directors. [nBw8XTyRba]

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co EMR.N said on Tuesday it named Mark Blinn, former chief executive officer of industrial pumps and valves supplier Flowserve Corp, to its board of directors.

The U.S. factory automation equipment maker is under pressure from hedge fund D.E. Shaw to break up the company.

The New York-based hedge fund, which owns a more than 1% stake in the Ferguson, Missouri-based company, wants Emerson to split into two businesses - the industrial automation business and the climate technology-focused unit.

The hedge fund has said the move could unlock more than $20 billion worth of shareholder value.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3067;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular