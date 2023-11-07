News & Insights

Emerson Electric misses estimates for fourth-quarter sales, profit

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 07, 2023 — 09:45 am EST

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric Co EMR.N on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter sales and profit below Wall Street estimates, hit by supply chain disruptions.

Shares of the company were down 8.3% in early trade.

Higher cost of raw materials and supply chain disruptions have impacted companies across sectors by hitting their ability to produce enough.

St. Louis, Missouri-based Emerson has also streamlined itself over the past few years with moves that included executing a string of deals to cash in on the red hot demand for industrial automation.

Net sales rose about 5% to $4.09 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, but fell short of LSEG estimates of $4.19 billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.29 per share, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.31 per share.

The company also forecast full-year 2024 adjusted earnings per share between $5.15 and $5.35, the mid-point of which was below estimates of $5.27 per share.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

EMR

