Emerson Electric (EMR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Emerson Electric (EMR) closed at $111.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.65% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.9% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.81%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments had gained 9.66% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Emerson Electric in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.47, marking a 13.95% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.59 billion, up 12.12% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% lower. Right now, Emerson Electric possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Emerson Electric has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.4 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.97 for its industry.

Meanwhile, EMR's PEG ratio is currently 1.65. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. EMR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 38, this industry ranks in the top 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.