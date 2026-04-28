Emerson Electric (EMR) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Emerson Electric (EMR) closed the most recent trading day at $138.42, moving -2.16% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.9%.

The stock of maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments has risen by 14.74% in the past month, leading the Industrial Products sector's gain of 9.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.8%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Emerson Electric in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 5, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.55, reflecting a 4.73% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.6 billion, indicating a 3.73% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.51 per share and revenue of $18.89 billion, which would represent changes of +8.5% and +4.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower within the past month. Emerson Electric presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Emerson Electric is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.74. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 26.14.

It is also worth noting that EMR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - Electronics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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