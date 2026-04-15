Emerson Electric (EMR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Emerson Electric (EMR) closed at $140.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.88% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.15%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.6%.

The stock of maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments has risen by 9.11% in the past month, leading the Industrial Products sector's gain of 8.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Emerson Electric in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 5, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.55, indicating a 4.73% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.6 billion, up 3.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.51 per share and revenue of $18.9 billion, which would represent changes of +8.5% and +4.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower. Emerson Electric presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Emerson Electric is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 22.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 25.94.

It's also important to note that EMR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.