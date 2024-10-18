Emerson Electric (EMR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Emerson Electric (EMR) closed at $110.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.01% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.63%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments had gained 4.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.02% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Emerson Electric will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 5, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.47, indicating a 13.95% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.58 billion, up 11.88% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Emerson Electric. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.87% decrease. Emerson Electric is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Emerson Electric is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.62. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.57.

We can also see that EMR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.69. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.08.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 165, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

