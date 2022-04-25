Emerson Electric (EMR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Emerson Electric (EMR) closed at $92.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.49% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments had lost 4.98% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 5.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Emerson Electric as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2022. On that day, Emerson Electric is projected to report earnings of $1.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.71 billion, up 6.32% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.98 per share and revenue of $19.49 billion, which would represent changes of +21.46% and +6.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.23% lower. Emerson Electric is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Emerson Electric's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.59, so we one might conclude that Emerson Electric is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that EMR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - Electronics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.71 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.