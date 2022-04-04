Emerson Electric (EMR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Emerson Electric (EMR) closed at $98.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.81% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments had gained 7.47% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Emerson Electric as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.18, up 21.65% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.7 billion, up 6.17% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.99 per share and revenue of $19.48 billion, which would represent changes of +21.71% and +6.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% lower. Emerson Electric currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Emerson Electric is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.72. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.35.

Also, we should mention that EMR has a PEG ratio of 2.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

