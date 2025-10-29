Emerson Electric (EMR) Stock Moves 1.42%: What You Should Know

Emerson Electric (EMR) closed the most recent trading day at $136.43, moving +1.42% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments had gained 2.55% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 2.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Emerson Electric in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 5, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.62, marking a 9.46% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.88 billion, up 5.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6 per share and revenue of $18.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.29% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.58% upward. Emerson Electric is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Emerson Electric has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.69 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.14, which means Emerson Electric is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that EMR has a PEG ratio of 2.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.97.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, placing it within the top 15% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

