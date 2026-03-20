Emerson Electric (EMR) Stock Moves -1.35%: What You Should Know

Emerson Electric (EMR) ended the recent trading session at $128.15, demonstrating a -1.35% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.97%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments had lost 14.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 10.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.63%.

The upcoming earnings release of Emerson Electric will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Emerson Electric is projected to report earnings of $1.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.62 billion, up 4.32% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.5 per share and revenue of $18.98 billion, indicating changes of +8.33% and +5.36%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% lower. Emerson Electric currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Emerson Electric is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.4.

It is also worth noting that EMR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.07. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EMR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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