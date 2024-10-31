Emerson Electric (EMR) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Emerson Electric (EMR) closed at $108.27, marking a -0.69% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.86%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.9%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments had lost 1.31% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.01% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Emerson Electric will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 5, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.47, up 13.95% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.58 billion, indicating a 11.88% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% lower within the past month. Emerson Electric is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Emerson Electric currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.38. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.15.

We can also see that EMR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 176, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.