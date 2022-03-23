Emerson Electric (EMR) Stock Moves -0.74%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Emerson Electric (EMR) closed at $97.29, marking a -0.74% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments had gained 5.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.75% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Emerson Electric will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Emerson Electric is projected to report earnings of $1.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.7 billion, up 6.17% from the year-ago period.

EMR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.99 per share and revenue of $19.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.71% and +6.8%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% higher. Emerson Electric is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Emerson Electric is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.64. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.2.

Investors should also note that EMR has a PEG ratio of 2.25 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EMR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.