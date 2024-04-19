Emerson Electric (EMR) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Emerson Electric (EMR) standing at $108.58, reflecting a -0.67% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.56%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.05%.

The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments's stock has dropped by 2.92% in the past month, falling short of the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Emerson Electric in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 8, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.25, signifying a 14.68% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.29 billion, showing a 14.2% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.40 per share and a revenue of $17.55 billion, representing changes of +21.62% and +15.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.05% increase. Emerson Electric currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Emerson Electric is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.87, so one might conclude that Emerson Electric is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that EMR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

