Emerson Electric (EMR) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

Emerson Electric (EMR) closed at $95.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments had gained 3.9% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Emerson Electric will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Emerson Electric is projected to report earnings of $1 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.49 billion, up 7.85% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.91 per share and revenue of $19.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.76% and +6.14%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% lower. Emerson Electric currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Emerson Electric's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.52. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.17.

It is also worth noting that EMR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

