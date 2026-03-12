Emerson Electric (EMR) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Emerson Electric (EMR) ended the recent trading session at $132.18, demonstrating a -5.29% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.52% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.78%.

Shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments have depreciated by 9.76% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Industrial Products sector's loss of 7.93%, and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Emerson Electric in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.55, signifying a 4.73% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.62 billion, indicating a 4.32% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.5 per share and a revenue of $18.98 billion, indicating changes of +8.33% and +5.36%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% lower. Emerson Electric currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Emerson Electric is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.48. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.11 of its industry.

It's also important to note that EMR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.23. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Manufacturing - Electronics industry stood at 1.92 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EMR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

