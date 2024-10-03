Emerson Electric (EMR) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Emerson Electric (EMR) closed at $109.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.76% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.04%.

Shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments witnessed a gain of 9.53% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 4.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Emerson Electric in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post earnings of $1.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.58 billion, up 11.94% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.16% increase. Emerson Electric is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Emerson Electric is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.47. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.11.

We can additionally observe that EMR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.05.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 29, this industry ranks in the top 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

