Emerson Electric (EMR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Emerson Electric (EMR) reported $4.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4%. EPS of $1.52 for the same period compares to $1.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.6% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.58 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.51, the EPS surprise was +0.66%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Total : $3.13 billion versus $3.1 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.

: $3.13 billion versus $3.1 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change. Net Sales- Eliminations : $-16 million compared to the $-19.4 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.

: $-16 million compared to the $-19.4 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year. Net Sales- Software And Control- Total : $1.44 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

: $1.44 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%. Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Safety & Productivity : $346 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $345.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

: $346 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $345.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%. Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Measurement & Analytical : $1.01 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.

: $1.01 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year. Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Final Control : $1.12 billion compared to the $1.1 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.

: $1.12 billion compared to the $1.1 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year. Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Discrete Automation : $649 million compared to the $633.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.

: $649 million compared to the $633.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year. Net Sales- Software and Control- Test & Measurement : $361 million compared to the $369.82 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.

: $361 million compared to the $369.82 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year. Revenue- Software And Control- Control Systems & Software : $1.08 billion compared to the $1.11 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +54.7% year over year.

: $1.08 billion compared to the $1.11 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +54.7% year over year. EBIT- Intelligent Devices- Total : $704 million compared to the $757.44 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $704 million compared to the $757.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. EBIT- Intelligent Devices- Measurement & Analytical : $246 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $275.03 million.

: $246 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $275.03 million. EBIT- Intelligent Devices- Discrete Automation: $118 million versus $119.99 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Emerson Electric performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Emerson Electric have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

