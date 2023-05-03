Emerson Electric (EMR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Emerson Electric (EMR) reported $3.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 21.6%. EPS of $1.09 for the same period compares to $1.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.65 billion, representing a surprise of +2.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Emerson Electric performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- AspenTech : $230 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $261.30 million.

: $230 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $261.30 million. Revenue- Intelligent Devices : $2.92 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.78 billion.

: $2.92 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.78 billion. Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Measurement & Analytical : $888 million compared to the $815.34 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $888 million compared to the $815.34 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Final Control : $992 million compared to the $949.58 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $992 million compared to the $949.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Software And Control - Control Systems & Software : $623 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $619.90 million.

: $623 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $619.90 million. Revenue- Software And Control : $853 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $881.20 million.

: $853 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $881.20 million. Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Discrete Automation : $683 million compared to the $672.19 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $683 million compared to the $672.19 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Safety & Productivity : $361 million compared to the $341.51 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $361 million compared to the $341.51 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Eliminations: -$21 million versus -$18.83 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Emerson Electric have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

