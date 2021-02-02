Emerson Electric (EMR) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

Emerson Electric Co.’s EMR first-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Dec 31, 2020) adjusted earnings of 83 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line improved 23.9%.

Inside the Headlines

Emerson’s net sales were $4,161 million in the quarter, reflecting an increase of 0.2% from the year-ago quarter. Underlying sales were down 2%, while both acquired assets and forex woes had each 1% positive impact on sales. Notably, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,955 million.



The company reports net sales under two segments — Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions. Fiscal first-quarter segmental results are briefly discussed below:



Automation Solutions’ net sales were $2,692 million, decreasing 5.6% year over year. Underlying sales of the segment declined 9%. Commercial & Residential Solutions generated net sales of $1,476 million in the fiscal first quarter, up 13.3% year over year. Underlying sales were up 12%. Under the segment, Climate Technologies’ sales increased 18.1% to $1,031 million, and that from Tools & Home Products jumped 3.5% to $445 million.

Emerson Electric Co. Price and EPS Surprise

Emerson Electric Co. price-eps-surprise | Emerson Electric Co. Quote

Gross Margin

In the quarter under review, Emerson's cost of sales increased 1.9% year over year to $2,438 million. It represented 58.6% of net sales compared with 57.6% in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin was at 41.4%, down 100 basis points. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses declined 11.1% to $998 million. As a percentage of sales, SG&A expenses were 24% compared with 27.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting first-quarter fiscal 2021, Emerson had cash and cash equivalents of $2,197 million, up from $1,635 million at the year-ago quarter. Long-term debt balance increased 46.6% to $5,892 million. During the first three months of fiscal 2021, the company repaid debts of $301 million.



In first three months of fiscal 2021, it generated net cash of $808 million from operating activities, reflecting an increase of 90.6% from the year ago period. Capital expenditure was $122 million, up from $114 million.



During the quarter, the company paid out dividends amounting to $303 million and repurchased shares worth $13 million.

Outlook

For fiscal 2021 (ending September 2021), it anticipates net sales growth of 4-8%. Underlying sales are expected to be flat to 4% up.



Adjusted earnings per share are predicted to be $3.70 for fiscal 2021.



Emerson expects Automation Solutions’ net sales to grow in the range of 2-6%, while Commercial & Residential Solutions’ net sales are projected to increase 10-12%.



Notably, the company anticipates a gradual improvement in demand environment in the fiscal second quarter and ahead.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks are Franklin Electric Co., Inc. FELE, SPX FLOW, Inc. FLOW and Danaher Corporation DHR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Franklin Electric delivered a positive earnings surprise of 12.82%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



SPX FLOW delivered a positive earnings surprise of 146.55%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Danaher delivered a positive earnings surprise of 19.86%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Emerson Electric Co. (EMR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Danaher Corporation (DHR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE): Free Stock Analysis Report



SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.