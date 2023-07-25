Emerson Electric (EMR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Emerson Electric (EMR) closed the most recent trading day at $92.59, moving +0.38% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments had gained 4.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 7.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Emerson Electric as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.09, down 21.01% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.89 billion, down 22.35% from the prior-year quarter.

EMR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.20 per share and revenue of $15.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -20% and -22.61%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher. Emerson Electric is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Emerson Electric has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.98 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.24, so we one might conclude that Emerson Electric is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that EMR has a PEG ratio of 2.41 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

