Emerson Electric (EMR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Emerson Electric (EMR) closed at $95.04, marking a +0.49% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments had lost 0.1% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.6% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Emerson Electric as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Emerson Electric is projected to report earnings of $0.88 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.47 billion, down 22.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.08 per share and revenue of $14.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of -22.29% and -24.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.73% lower. Emerson Electric is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Emerson Electric's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.44, which means Emerson Electric is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that EMR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

