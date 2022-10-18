Emerson Electric (EMR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Emerson Electric (EMR) closed at $81.60, marking a +1.91% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Emerson Electric as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.39, up 14.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.34 billion, up 8.03% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher within the past month. Emerson Electric currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Emerson Electric has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.75 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.31, which means Emerson Electric is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that EMR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

