Emerson Electric (EMR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Emerson Electric (EMR) closed at $114.59, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.93%.

Shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments witnessed a gain of 7.5% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 0.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Emerson Electric in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 7, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.42, indicating a 10.08% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.45 billion, up 12.81% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.47 per share and revenue of $17.58 billion, indicating changes of +23.2% and +15.9%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.07% upward. Emerson Electric currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Emerson Electric is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.75, so one might conclude that Emerson Electric is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that EMR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EMR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EMR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

