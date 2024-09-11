Emerson Electric (EMR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Emerson Electric (EMR) ending at $99.91, denoting a +0.82% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.17%.

The the stock of maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments has fallen by 4.8% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.92%.

The upcoming earnings release of Emerson Electric will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.48, marking a 14.73% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.58 billion, indicating a 11.95% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.48 per share and revenue of $17.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.42% and +15.08%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher within the past month. Emerson Electric presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Emerson Electric is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.08. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.01 of its industry.

It's also important to note that EMR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - Electronics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.89 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

