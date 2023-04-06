Emerson Electric (EMR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Emerson Electric (EMR) closed the most recent trading day at $83.30, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments had lost 2.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 8.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.24%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Emerson Electric as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.65 billion, down 23.86% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.07 per share and revenue of $14.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of -22.48% and -23.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. Emerson Electric is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Emerson Electric is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.87, so we one might conclude that Emerson Electric is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that EMR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - Electronics was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.15 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

