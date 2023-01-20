Emerson Electric (EMR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Emerson Electric (EMR) closed the most recent trading day at $87.35, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments had lost 8.61% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 2.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.3% in that time.

Emerson Electric will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 8, 2023. On that day, Emerson Electric is projected to report earnings of $0.88 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.19%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.47 billion, down 22.49% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.08 per share and revenue of $14.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of -22.29% and -24.14%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% lower. Emerson Electric is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Emerson Electric is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.51, which means Emerson Electric is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that EMR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

