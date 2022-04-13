Emerson Electric (EMR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Emerson Electric (EMR) closed the most recent trading day at $93.31, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.12% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments had gained 0.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 0.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.63%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Emerson Electric as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post earnings of $1.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.7 billion, up 6.17% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.99 per share and revenue of $19.5 billion, which would represent changes of +21.71% and +6.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower within the past month. Emerson Electric is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Emerson Electric is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.61. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.25.

It is also worth noting that EMR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Manufacturing - Electronics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

