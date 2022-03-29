Emerson Electric (EMR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Emerson Electric (EMR) closed at $99.06, marking a +0.86% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments had gained 5.7% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Emerson Electric will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Emerson Electric is projected to report earnings of $1.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.65%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.7 billion, up 6.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.99 per share and revenue of $19.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.71% and +6.8%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.48% higher. Emerson Electric is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Emerson Electric is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.73, which means Emerson Electric is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that EMR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

