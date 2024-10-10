Emerson Electric (EMR) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Emerson Electric (EMR) closed at $110.88 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments had gained 10.98% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 8.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Emerson Electric in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post earnings of $1.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.95%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.59 billion, up 12.12% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Emerson Electric. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.61% decrease. Emerson Electric is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Emerson Electric is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.65. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.17.

Meanwhile, EMR's PEG ratio is currently 1.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.07.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 61, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.