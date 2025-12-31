Emerson Electric (EMR) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Emerson Electric (EMR) was down 1.9% at $132.72. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.74% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.76%.

Shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments have appreciated by 2.62% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 0.6%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.79%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Emerson Electric in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.41, indicating a 2.17% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.34 billion, indicating a 4.05% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.46 per share and a revenue of $18.87 billion, indicating changes of +7.67% and +4.76%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Emerson Electric presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Emerson Electric is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.93. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.96 for its industry.

It's also important to note that EMR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.2. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.01.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

