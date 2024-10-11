Emerson Electric (EMR) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The most recent trading session ended with Emerson Electric (EMR) standing at $112.06, reflecting a +1.06% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments have appreciated by 9.27% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 7.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36%.

The upcoming earnings release of Emerson Electric will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.47, signifying a 13.95% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.59 billion, up 12.12% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.72% downward. Emerson Electric is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Emerson Electric currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.67. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.8 for its industry.

We can also see that EMR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.7. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

