Emerson Electric (EMR) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Emerson Electric (EMR) closed at $116.84, marking a +1.96% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.11% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.64%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.03%.

The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments's shares have seen an increase of 5.82% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 2.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of Emerson Electric will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 7, 2024. On that day, Emerson Electric is projected to report earnings of $1.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.08%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.45 billion, indicating a 12.81% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.47 per share and revenue of $17.58 billion, which would represent changes of +23.2% and +15.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. Emerson Electric presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Emerson Electric is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.63, which means Emerson Electric is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, EMR's PEG ratio is currently 1.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.05.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EMR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.