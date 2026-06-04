Emerson Electric (EMR) Down 4.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Emerson Electric (EMR). Shares have lost about 4.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Emerson Electric due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Emerson Q2 Earnings in Line, Sales Miss on Middle East Disruptions

Emerson reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended March 31, 2026) adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share, which increased 4.1% year over year and came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The quarter reflected resilient demand and pricing strength, partially offset by disruptions from the Middle East conflict and software contract renewal dynamics. The company’s underlying orders increased 5%, while backlog rose 9% year over year to $8.2 billion.

It Records Modest Sales Growth Amid Headwinds

Revenues of $4.56 billion rose 2.9% year over year with underlying sales growth of 0.5% but missed the consensus mark by 1.1%. Pricing contributed 3.5% to sales growth. Regionally, the Americas delivered 5% underlying sales growth, which helped offset declines of 4% in Europe and 5% in Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Emerson’s Mixed Segmental Performance

The Intelligent Devices group’s net sales were $2.51 billion, up 2% year over year. However, underlying sales declined 1%. The group consists of two segments, namely Final Control and Sensors.



Final Control segment’s sales increased 2% year over year to $1.49 billion. The Sensors segment generated sales of $1.02 billion, reflecting a 2% year-over-year increase.



The Software & Systems group generated net sales of $1.50 billion, up 4% year over year. Underlying sales increased 1%. The group consists of two segments, namely Control Systems & Software and Test & Measurement.



Control Systems & Software reported sales of $1.09 billion, reflecting a slight decline year over year. Test & Measurement sales were $414 million, increasing 16% year over year.



The Safety & Productivity segment generated net sales of $547 million, up 5% year over year. Underlying sales increased 2%.

Margins Reflect Cost Discipline

The cost of sales increased 3.8% to $2.14 billion from the year-ago quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 2.6% year over year to $1.32 billion.



The pretax earnings margin was 17.4% compared with 14.2% in the year-ago period. Adjusted segment EBITA margin was 27.6%, down 40 basis points from 28.0% in the prior-year quarter.

Emerson’s Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Exiting the first six months of fiscal 2026, Emerson had cash and cash equivalents of $1.79 billion compared with $1.54 billion at the end of fiscal 2025. Long-term debt was $7.56 billion compared with $8.32 billion at the end of fiscal 2025.



In the first six months of 2026, the company generated net cash of $1.48 billion from operating activities compared with $1.02 billion in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure was $182 million, up from $170 million in the year-ago period. Emerson paid out dividends of $624 million and repurchased shares worth $542 million in the same period.

Outlook Updated for Fiscal 2026

For fiscal 2026, Emerson now expects net sales growth of approximately 4.5% and underlying sales growth of around 3%, reflecting the impact of ongoing geopolitical challenges.



The company projects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $6.45-$6.55. Free cash flow is expected to be between $3.5 billion and $3.6 billion.



Management expects a stronger second half of the year, supported by solid order momentum, a robust backlog and continued strength in power, life sciences and LNG end markets.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

Currently, Emerson Electric has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Emerson Electric has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.