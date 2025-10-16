Emerson Electric (EMR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Emerson Electric (EMR) was down 1.06% at $128.89. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments witnessed a loss of 0.56% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 0.99%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Emerson Electric in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 5, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.62, showcasing a 9.46% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.89 billion, up 5.93% from the year-ago period.

EMR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6 per share and revenue of $18.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.29% and 0%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% higher. Emerson Electric is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Emerson Electric is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.07. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 24.68.

It's also important to note that EMR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.26. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.