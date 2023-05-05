Emerson Electric (EMR) Declares $0.52 Dividend

Emerson Electric said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $82.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.65%, the lowest has been 1.92%, and the highest has been 5.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2633 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emerson Electric. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMR is 0.39%, an increase of 48.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 468,242K shares. The put/call ratio of EMR is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.49% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Emerson Electric is 104.66. The forecasts range from a low of 79.79 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.49% from its latest reported closing price of 82.74.

The projected annual revenue for Emerson Electric is 15,208MM, a decrease of 25.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,984K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,624K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 23.63% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 16,732K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,758K shares, representing an increase of 5.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 32.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,669K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,404K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 23.26% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 10,699K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,648K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 21.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,510K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,280K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 23.99% over the last quarter.

Emerson Electric Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Emerson, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Its Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Its Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure.

