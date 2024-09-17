Emerson Electric (EMR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Emerson Electric (EMR) reached $103.90, with a +1.47% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments had lost 1.4% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 2.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Emerson Electric in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.48, signifying a 14.73% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.58 billion, up 11.95% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.48 per share and a revenue of $17.45 billion, indicating changes of +23.42% and +15.08%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. Right now, Emerson Electric possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Emerson Electric is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.68. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.71 of its industry.

We can also see that EMR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.7. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Manufacturing - Electronics industry stood at 1.94 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, finds itself in the top 11% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

